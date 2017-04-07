Youth getting their minutes as Mavericks prepare to face Spurs

1:18 Kennedale girls shut out Mineral Wells in regional semifinals Pause

1:17 Tony Romo's place in Dallas Cowboys QB history

1:20 Could TCU be looking for one final piece to add to its secondary for 2017?

1:18 With two Spring practices left, TCU coach Gary Patterson likes where early enrollee Shawn Robinson stands

0:34 Ezekiel Elliott gets Cowboys offensive linemen big gifts for Christmas

3:38 Summit sprinter excels at 400 meters

4:32 Bill Paxton's childhood friends reflect on the memories of their youth

0:51 Singin' the blues at Deep Vellum Books

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side