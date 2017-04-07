Injured Mavericks guard Seth Curry will not play against Spurs

Seth Curry might have played his last game for the Dallas Mavericks this season.
Curry will miss the Mavericks’ game tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. It will be the fourth consecutive game the four-year veteran guard has missed since he injured his left shoulder during a March 31 game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
After Friday morning’s shootaround, coach Rick Carlisle said he isn’t sure if Curry will play in any of the Mavericks’ final four games this year.
“He’s going to get checked out today with a little more detail with our doctors,” Carlisle said. “Again, we don’t think it’s serious, but it’s not something that we just rubber-stamp and send him back out there, so we’ll see.
“I hope he can play a couple more games. But if it’s not the right thing, he won’t do it.”
Curry, who has been dealing with this injury for quite some time, said he shoulder didn’t pop out, but that it is sore. He also said it particularly becomes a problem when players bang on it.
“He’s gotten it banged a lot and it’s painful,” Carlisle said. “He’s concerned about it, so we’re concerned about it.
“I do think he’s feeling better. He’ll continue to be listed as day-to-day and we’ll just see what’s what when we get to tomorrow and then the next day.”
In his breakout season this year, Curry is averaging 12.8 points and is shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Mavericks host the Spurs tonight at 7:30 at American Airlines Center.
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
