Ferrell sparked a Mavs’ comeback that came up short in 121-118 loss to the Pelicans

1:17 Texas Live! A first look at the Rangers dining and entertainment project Pause

0:19 TCU's Williams on his second-half motivation in NIT win over UCF

1:14 Mavs fan Shen Xu pays tribute to Dirk Nowitzki

1:08 Mavs forward Harrison Barnes with the hot hand during pre-game warmups

0:41 TCU's Dixon on development of Kenrich Williams

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

1:59 President Trump's HUD Secretary Ben Carson in Fort Worth