Mavs fan Shen Xu reaches 30,000 points in honor of Dirk Nowitzki

Journey complete.
Mission accomplished.
Shen Xu, a 27-year old entrepreneur from Beijing, China, and a Dallas Mavericks fan, reached his personal goal of 30,000 points in honor of Dirk Nowtizki’s NBA milestone of 30,000 career points.
Since December 15, 2016, Shen Xu has brought a basketball and scoreboard to a local court to shoot 300 points each day, every day, for 100 consecutive days. He reached his personal milestone on the American Airlines Center court Monday night before the Mavericks game against Oklahoma City.
Monday was his 100th day of shooting and he attended the game as a special guest of the Mavericks.
Check out the form on his milestone shot and he throws in a little Jason “Jet” Terry move at the end.
