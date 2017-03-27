Mavs fan Shen Xu has unique way to salute Dirk Nowitzki’s 30,000 mark

He should get extra points for creativity.
Shen Xu, a 27-year old entrepreneur from Beijing, China, and a Dallas Mavericks fan, has come up with a unique way to pay tribute to Dirk Nowtizki’s milestone of 30,000 career points.
Shen Xu, who says he’s been a Mavericks fan since the 2004-2005 season, is on a personal quest to reach 30,000 points.
Starting December 15, 2016, Shen Xu has brought a basketball and scoreboard to a local court to shoot 300 points each day, every day, for 100 consecutive days, to make a total of 30,000 points at the end of his journey. Take a look at his video journey here.
At the Mavericks’ request, Shen has traveled to Dallas for his 100th day of shooting to meet Nowitzki and hit his 30,000th point on the main court of American Airlines Center prior to the Mavericks vs. Thunder game tonight.
Shen Xu met with Dirk on Thursday and will also receive a tour of the Mavericks’ new practice facility, a chance to watch pregame warm-ups courtside, tickets to tonight’s game, and a Dirkburger from Levy.
The Mavericks have a strong following in China. The fans watch the games on CCTV5 and Tencent.
