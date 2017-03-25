Cuban sends ‘thoughts and prayers’ to Blake Griffin after his run-in with J.J. Barea

After Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea was ejected from Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers for pushing Clippers power forward Blake Griffin, owner Mark Cuban had some fun at Griffin’s expense.
“I just feel bad for Blake,” Cuban said prior to Saturday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. “It’s hard to come back from a knockout like that.
“We sent flowers to his family — condolences. I can only guess that he’s going to be drinking through a straw for a long, long time, so our thoughts and prayers go out to Blake and his family.”
After that scathing sarcasm, Cuban was reminded that the Mavs still have to go to Los Angeles and play the Clippers on April 5.
Cuban said: “Don’t be shocked if Blake pulls a hammy before that game.”
Asked about his young players learning how to play multiple positions, Cuban said: “There’s a lot of psychological damage from watching Blake go down, and so instead of practicing we had to have a lot of time with grief counselors.
“You can’t un-see that. All of America was scarred watching Blake go down like that.”
And for a parting short, Cuban said: “He’s a pro. He’ll bounce back. We were in his head. Someone said J.J. was coming back and you could see Blake ... ”
Then Cuban turned his head and jumped — as if to indicate a move Griffin would make when he saw Barea.
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments