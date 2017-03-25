Carlisle praised Devin Booker on his 70-point game against the Celtics

DALLAS – Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle didn’t personally watch the phenomenal 70-point game Phoenix guard Devin Booker tagged the Boston Celtics with on Friday night. But he certainly heard about it.
"That’s a lot of points, I can tell you that,’’ Carlisle said after Saturday morning’s shootaround. "It’s very difficult.
‘Boston’s got a lot of good perimeter defenders. But you know what, we’re playing Toronto (tonight) and I really don’t care about that game."
Booker became just the sixth player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game. It’s an accomplishment that not even the great Michael Jordan was able to achieve.
"I didn’t see it, I just heard it this morning,’’ Mavs guard J. J. Barea said. "I’ve got to see what happened, but 70 is 70.
"I heard they lost (130-120), so that makes it a little bit (good news/bad news). But 70 is 70, so congrats to him."
The Mavs have had their issues this season trying to contain Booker. The second-year veteran scored 39 points during a Mavs’ 113-108 victory over the Suns in Mexico City on Jan. 12.
Booker also poured in 36 points against the Mavs on Mar. 11 in Dallas. That includes scoring the Suns’ final 10 points – and the game-winning 19-footer with only 1.4 seconds left – as Phoenix prevailed, 100-98.
