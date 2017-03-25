Carlisle noted that the theatrics by Blake Griffin were “such a blatant flop”

DALLAS – That flagrant foul-2 that got Dallas Mavericks guard J. J. Barea ejected from Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers did not sit well with the Mavs.
Some physical play occurred between Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (6-10, 251) and Barea (6-foot, 185). Before the dust settled, Griffin went flying to the right – as though he was shot out of a cannon – after he was pushed by Barea, who drew an automatic ejection after the referees reviewed the play.
But the story has a new wrinkle now that Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said of the theatrics by Griffin: "That was such a blatant flop. I don’t want to say that was a super physical play, because then you’re basically conceding that it was a legitimate flagrant two.
"But the nature of that play was it was aggressive, it got our fans going, I think it got us going. It was kind of one of those situations where you take a stand. Look, that’s how it’s got to be from here on out for our entire team."
The Mavs (31-40) hope to take another stand tonight at 7:30 when they host the Toronto Raptors (43-29) at American Airlines Center.
Barea said he hasn’t heard from the league in terms of whether they plan to rescind his flagrant foul-2 or downgrade it to a flagrant foul-1.
"I haven’t heard nothing back yet, so hopefully (Mavs assistant general manager Keith Grant) tell me today,’’ Barea said. "I just want to move on to the next game."
Barea explained that he was sandwiched between two players, and Griffin "pushed me a little first, then he held me a little bit. Then I just tried to push off so I could get out of it, and then that’s it."
On whether or not Griffin flopped on the play or he pushed him hard enough for him to go flailing away, Barea said it was "a little bit of both. I little bit of my push, his flop, a little mixed. I think half and half, really."
Barea said he’s not taking over the role of the enforcer for the Mavs. A role that’s usually reserved for bigger players.
"That’s not my job,’’ he said. "I’m just going to play hard, bring energy – I think we need a lot of that on this team – on go from there."
It’s important, Barea surmised, for opponents to know that he’s not going to back down, especially when confronted with their physical style of play.
"I think it’s very (important), especially for point guards,’’ Barea said. "We get screened a lot, so you’ve got to make sure you stand your ground and make sure that if they’re going to come and screen, you’re going to be there.
"I know I probably caught Blake a little bit off-guard. But that’s just part of the game – those things happen."
Dwain Price
