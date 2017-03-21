Curry brothers in spotlight when Mavericks face Warriors tonight

The NBA stage will belong to the Curry family tonight.
That’s when guard Seth Curry and the Dallas Mavericks face guard Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center.
Steph Curry, an eight-year veteran, is a four-time All-Star, a 2015 NBA champion and arguably the most prolific shooter in the history of the league.
On the flip side, Seth Curry has bounced around with four NBA teams and a pair of National Basketball Association Development League teams over the past four seasons before settling into a comfort zone with the Mavericks. Seth Curry just hopes the Mavericks can come out on top and get their four-game home stand off on the right foot.
“It’s a special night for our family, obviously, to play against one of the best teams in the league and one of the best players in the league,” Seth Curry said following this morning’s shootaround. “It’s a good test for myself and a good test for us as a team, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.
“Hopefully, the building will have a lot of energy.”
Curry’s parents won’t be able to attend the game, and Seth Curry said he thinks they’d like to see the Mavericks win the game.
“Actually I’ve never asked them, so I’m just assuming they’re neutral,’’ Seth Curry said. “They obviously want us both to play well.
“But they’ve got to be rooting for me tonight. I’m oh and whatever against (Steph Curry), so hopefully my team will get a win for the first time.”
Steph Curry is 5-0 against Seth Curry in NBA games, and has averaged 23.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists in those games, and also shot 52.9 percent from the field and 51.1 percent from 3-point territory.
By contrast, in those same five games, Seth Curry has averaged 7.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and four assists while shooting 34.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.
Seth Curry is 0-2 against Steph this season.
“We never really played against each other until last year when I was with Sacramento, and that’s the first time I ever played against him in a game,’’ Seth Curry said. “But it’s always exciting, especially for my family.
“They get to get together and watch it. It’s like a dream come true.’’
As he tries to get his NBA career on solid ground, Seth Curry was promoted to the Mavericks’ starting lineup approximately two months ago. Shortly after that, the Mavericks started taking off as a team and started being mentioned in the playoff conversation.
“There was some analytic data that made it look like something that we should look at,’’ coach Rick Carlisle said. “And he had a lot of good stretches, and he and (Deron Williams) had played well together in a lot of stretches leading up to that point.
“D-Will’s not here now, but Seth’s played well and he’s kept the job.”
Seth Curry said, from a personal standpoint, it’s time for the Mavericks to beat the Warriors.
“They’re one of the best teams in the league and they’ve had my number the last two years, so hopefully we’ll get it turned around here at home,’’ Seth Curry said. “Like I said, have a lot of energy to start the game and play well.’’
Carlisle said the shooting guard spot is probably the toughest in the NBA.
“Playing two-guard in the NBA, you’re guarding a sniper at the other end and you’ve got people coming at you on the defensive end and they’re trying to wipe you out when you’re on offense,’’ Carlisle said. “(Seth Curry has) learned an awful lot, he’s gotten better.
“Tonight is a more heighten challenge because of the number of different kinds of players they can put on him. But he’s become a very important part of our team and it’s pretty obvious.’’
Although Seth Curry is primarily a shooting guard, Carlisle has played him at point guard at various times this season, especially when injuries sidelined J. J. Barea and Williams.
“In many ways he’s cut out to be a combo guard, and if you watch how we play now we’re doing more things where the ball gets in his hands to make plays,’’ Carlisle said. “If you’re asking if being a true point guard is in the cards, the answer is it could be.
“We’re a little early in the process. He played quite a bit of point during stretches when Barea and D-Will were out, but we were decimated in other ways.’’
The Maverickss know Curry has worked his way through their system and deserved a chance to becoming the team’s starting shooting guard.
“I guess my short answer is he’s a basketball player and his position is on the court,’’ Carlisle said. “And again, he’s done a lot of very good things.”
Curry’s dad, Dell Curry, was a solid shooter when he played in the NBA from 1986-2002. So the lineage of Curry’s impacting the NBA has covered four decades.
“I have such great respect for that family,’’ Carlisle said. “(Dell Curry’s) kids are obviously terrific kids, they’ve been brought up extremely well, their values are the right kind of values you want them to have, and the players on your team, they’re high character, but I’m sure it’s competitive.”
That competition will be on full display tonight at AAC.
“I know Seth is looking forward to it, and I’m sure Steph is, too,’’ Carlisle said. “And my sense is that they’re quite close, although I don’t know that to be true for a fact.
“But I do sense that they’re close. So these are special type moments.”
