Dallas Mavericks add Dirkwurst to concession stand menu

The Dallas Mavericks have added the Dirkwurst to its menu at the American Airlines Center, beginning tonight.
The Mavericks host Golden State tonight at 7:30 p.m.
In celebration of Dirk Nowtizki’s 30,000 career points, the Mavericks and senior executive chef Mark Mabry of Levy created the Dirkwurst. Only 30 handmade Dirkwursts will be available for purchase during each game from now until the end of the regular season.
The Dirkwurst is a foot-long bratwurst served with German mustard and pickled red cabbage on a Bavarian pretzel bun and will be sold for $14.50 at the Dallas Chopping Block Concession stand across from section 120 on the main concourse.
The Dirkburger is also available until the end of the regular season at Grill Zone Concession Stands 106, 114 and 118 and includes a Dirk 30K commemorative cup.
