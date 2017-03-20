Dirk Nowitzki receiving a lot more attention since scoring 30,000 points

DALLAS – Dirk Nowitzki has been receiving a lot of attention lately since the Dallas Mavericks’ superstar forward scored his 30,000th career point during a Mar. 7 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
And following the team-high 23 points Nowitzki tallied during Sunday’s 111-104 road win in Brooklyn, Carlisle took time to heap praise upon the 19-year veteran.
"Again, it’s one of the most amazing sports careers I’ve ever seen from up close or afar,’’ Carlisle said. "At age 38 – almost 39 – to continue to play at this level is so challenging.
"There’s so much skill work, there’s so much body work, there’s a mental grind to it, because people are still trying to beat him up when he goes out there. It’s great to see that he’s getting a lot of attention now – probably more than he has in recent years – and this is necessary to highlight what’s really an amazing, amazing NBA career."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Nowitzki are the only players in NBA history to score at least 30,000 points during their career.
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments