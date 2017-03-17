What’s next for the Mavs after they suffered their worst loss of the season

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

1:30 Two children injured in accidental shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese's

1:57 Kennedale takes care of Castleberry in three

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:32 Two men killed in Fort Worth home invasion

0:31 Watch Pinky the Flamingo dance the 'Flamingo Flamenco'