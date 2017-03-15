Brussino enjoyed a career night to lead Mavs to 112-107 win over the Wizards

0:51 TCU's Dixon praises crowd, team after NIT win Pause

0:43 TCU players, fans celebrate NIT win over Fresno State

0:36 TCU's Washburn: NIT win huge for seniors

1:08 Rangers' Nick Martinez on the trouble he encountered Wednesday

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

30:32 Officer Down

1:25 Spring break at the zoo

3:18 Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game

2:53 Mansfield Legacy's Kendall Catalon accounts for 7 TDs in 56-21 rout of Cleburne