What do you do with 30,000 Bud Lights? Give them to Dirk Nowitzki

Anybody thirsty?
Anybody want a Bud Light?
In celebration of Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki becoming the sixth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points, Bud Light, the official beer of the NBA, delivered 30,000 Bud Lights to the team’s practice facility.
That’s one beer for each point.
Nowitzki entered Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers needing 20 points to reach 30,000. He had 18 in the first quarter and reached the milestone early in the second quarter. He finished the game with 25 points in the 122-111 win at the American Airlines Center.
During his postgame news conference, Nowtizki said, “I just had a Bud Light for the first time in a long time.”
That will not be a problem going forward. See video here.
The Mavericks are back in action tonight against Brooklyn and again on Saturday against Phoenix. Both games are at the AAC. The team is promoting Nowitzki bobbleheads for both games.
Prior to tonight’s game against Brooklyn, Bud Light will purchase a Mavs Team Can for fans (21 years of age or older, one per patron) between 6-8 p.m. in the Eighteen 76 Lounge. (Game tickets are required for entry; while supplies last). DJ Joe Ramirez and Mavs Fans will toast to Nowitzki’s milestone at 7:45 p.m.
Dirk 30K t-shirts will be available at the Mavs Hangar for $19.99.
Also, the DIRKBURGER is on sale throughout the month of March at all Mavs and Stars games for $18 and comes with a DIRK 30K commemorative cup.
