Dirk Nowitzki celebration continues with limited edition bobbleheads

Sometimes, timing is everything.
Dirkmania continues this weekend with a pair of bobblehead nights.
But the bobbleheads weren’t originally connected to Dirk Nowitzki becoming the sixth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points.
It just happen to fall in the same week.
Some franchises have all the luck.
Nowitzki’s milestone came in the Dallas Mavericks’ 122-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night.
Nowitzki finished with 25 points after reaching the milestone early in the second quarter. He entered the game needing 20 points and scored 18 in the first quarter.
T-shirts and cups were available Tuesday night for fans to celebrate the milestone.
Now, as luck would have it, bobblehead night comes in the same week of Dirk’s milestone.
The first 5,000 fans for the Mavericks’ Friday game against Brooklyn and Saturday’s game against Phoenix will receive a limited edition Nowitzki bobblehead, courtesy of Dr Pepper. Both games begin at 8 p.m. at the AAC.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The Friday bobblehead will show the veteran Nowitzki. The Saturday bobblehead reflects a throwback Nowitzki.
Saturday night is also Hispanic Heritage night. There will be a special halftime performance from Latin popstar Karol G.
