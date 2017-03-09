Mavericks make roster moves

The Dallas Mavericks made a couple of changes to their roster Thursday morning by signing free agents Jarrod Uthoff and Manny Harris each to a 10-day contract.
To make room for those two players, the Mavericks released point guard Quinn Cook and forward Ben Bentil, whose 10-day contract expired after Tuesday’s 122-111 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers.
A 23-year old forward, Uthoff averaged 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 11 games this season for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the National Basketball Association Development League. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native shot 54.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range in 31.7 minutes per game.
Uthoff played in college at Iowa (2013-’16), and last season he was chosen first-team All-Big Ten and also made the Big Team All-Defensive team last year. But Uthoff was not chosen in the 2016 NBA Draft and ended up playing on Sacramento’s summer league team last summer and playing one preseason game with Toronto last fall.
Harris, a 6-5, 185-pound guard, averaged 5.9 points in 54 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2010-’11 season, 6.7 points per game in 26 contests for the Cavs in the 2011-’12 campaign, and 8.1 points while playing nine games for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2013-’14 season.
Now 27 years old, Harris averaged 26.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, four assists and 2.2 steals in 37 games this season for the D-League’s Texas Legends. The Detroit native also shot 45.2 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3-point range in 39.2 minutes per contest.
In five games with the Mavericks, Cook averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 assists and shot 44 percent from the field in 15.4 minutes per contest.
Bentil failed to score and got just two rebounds in the three games with the Mavs. He played a total of 10 minutes and missed all three of his field goal attempts.
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments