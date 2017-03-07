Full Court Press

March 7, 2017 7:17 PM

Mavericks feel “horrible” for former center Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut played only 26 games with the Dallas Mavericks, but certainly left a favorable impression on the organization.

Dallas owner Mark Cuban and coach Rick Carlisle had nothing but good things to say about Bogut, who broke his leg less than a minute into his Cleveland Cavaliers debut Monday.

“It was horrible. Horrible,” Cuban said. “I texted him, told him it was a Russian conspiracy for that to happen. … It was just horrible. Bogs is just a great, great, great, great guy.

“I feel bad for him. Really bad for him.”

The Mavericks acquired Bogut in a trade last July from the Golden State Warriors, who needed to make a move after signing Kevin Durant.

Bogut, 32, battled injuries early on this season but was effective when he played. He averaged 8.3 rebounds and three points in a little more than 22 minutes a game for the Mavs.

The Mavs traded him last month to the Philadelphia 76ers in a three-player deal that landed them Nerlens Noel. Bogut and the 76ers reached a buyout four days later, and he signed with the Cavs last Monday.

“I just wish him a full recovery and that he can continue his career, which I’m sure he will because at age 32 he’s still young for a big guy,” Carlisle said. “To me, off of how he played here when he was healthy, he’s still in his prime. He’s a prime-time rim-protector. He’s one of the best rebounders I’ve ever been around and he has a great feel for the game.”

For his career, Bogut has averaged 10 points and 8.9 rebounds.

