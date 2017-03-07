Mavs add souvenir t-shirts, more tickets for Dirk’s milestone chase

The anticipation of Dirk Nowitzki reaching the 30,000 points milestone has created a major buzz.
The Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at 7:30 at the American Airlines Center. Nowtizki needs 20 points to reach 30,000 in his NBA career.
In his honor, the team has souvenir “30K” t-shirts in every seat at the AAC.
Nowitzki has scored 20 or more points five times this season, including three in the past 11 games.
Owner Mark Cuban is making more tickets available at the box office tonight and Friday. The Mavericks host Brooklyn Friday.
Nowitzki, perhaps the most beloved athlete in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is in his 19th season with the Mavericks.
Numbers game
Here’s a look at some of Dirk Nowitzki’s scoring milestones:
1,000 points: at Portland on Jan. 10, 2000
5,000 points: vs. Toronto on March 7, 2002
10,000 points: vs. Washington on Jan. 18, 2005
20,000 points: vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 13, 2010
25,000 points at New Orleans on April 14, 2013
Top 10 scorers
The top 10 all-time leading scorers in NBA history:
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 38,387
2. Karl Malone, 36,928
3. Kobe Bryant, 33,643
4. Michael Jordan, 32,292
5. Wilt Chamberlain, 31,419
#6. Dirk Nowitzki, 29,980
7. Shaquille O’Neal, 28,596
#8. LeBron James, 28,286
9. Moses Malone, 27.409
10. Elvin Hayes, 27,313
#Active players
