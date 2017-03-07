Registration opens for Dallas Mavericks summer camps

Registration is open for both Mavs Basketball Academy Hoop Camps and Elite Camps.
MBA summer camps provide youth ages 8 to 18 the fundamentals of the game, the opportunity to meet new teammates, learn sportsmanship and more.
Throughout the summer, campers will receive visits from Dallas Mavericks players and coaches, and each participant will receive a goodie bag, including a pair of game tickets to a 2017-2018 preseason game.
Hoop Camps are a week long. Elite Camps are three days per week. Both begin June 5 and run through the beginning of August.
MBA is also bringing back Overnight Camp for a second season, slated for June 11-15, at the University of Texas at Arlington. The four-night camp includes meals at the UTA cafeteria and boarding in university dorm rooms.
The Mavs Dance program, also in its second year, is led by the Dallas Mavericks Dancers. Campers will receive a Mavericks game ticket to a 2017-2018 preseason game, Mavs Dancer poster and a camp t-shirt. They will also have the opportunity to dance during halftime at a Mavericks preseason game. The Mavs Dance program will be held three days per week, are located in Dallas, Plano, Grapevine and Allen, and run from June 14 through July 28.
MBA has added a a new health program presented by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. It will provide resources and training clinics.
For more detailed information including summer schedule, locations and to register for camps, visitmavs.com/basketballacademy or call 214.747.MAVS.
