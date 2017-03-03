Noel shines in his first start as Mavericks tame Grizzlies 104-100

1:50 Gary Patterson hopes TCU football improves like TCU basketball Pause

2:10 Bowie has a date with Keller for a state title berth

2:11 Northwest eliminates Andress in overtime thriller

2:06 Keller advances to regional final with win over Allen

2:22 Eastern Hills comes up short in regional semifinal

1:48 Play catch with Yu Darvish

1:20 TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

3:11 Timberview gets businesslike 61-48 win over Highland Park to punch ticket to regional final

1:41 Adrian Beltre happy to see first spring action