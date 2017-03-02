Nerlens Noel has a do-over, will start Friday for the Mavs against the Grizzlies

1:06 Aviante Collins on his favorite memories at TCU Pause

1:04 Texas RB D'Onta Foreman on dis by Mack Brown

1:12 Rangers Rougned Odor in action

0:27 Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook works out at APEC

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 1

5:23 Tarrant County Sheriff addresses fatal domestic shooting near Haslet

3:04 Six Flags debuts new VR coaster experience

0:57 These iconic American landmarks are made out of LEGO bricks