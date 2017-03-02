Nerlens Noel has a do-over, will start Friday for the Mavs against the Grizzlies

DALLAS – Center Nerlens Noel will have a do-over Friday when the Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center.
But that will only happen under one condition.
"We’ll see if he can find the arena in the morning,’’ coach Rick Carlisle said after Thursday’s practice.
Noel was slated to start Wednesday’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, he went to the wrong airport and was 10 minutes late for the team’s charter to Atlanta.
So, Carlisle decided to start Dorian Finney-Smith against the Hawks instead of Noel.
"I’ve got to say, Elton Brand has been the guy mentoring him for two years," Carlisle said. "I sent Elton a text this morning saying you didn’t do a very good job mentoring this kid."
Brand, who played for Carlisle in Dallas during the 2012-’13 season, was mentoring Noel while the two were with the Philadelphia 76ers. Noel was traded to the Mavs by the Sixers last week.
"The plan is for Nerlens to start (Friday),’’ Carlisle said. "I expect that he will and then we’ll just go from there.’’
Noel started the second half against the Hawks, thus moving Dirk Nowitzki from center to his natural power forward spot. That also meant Harrison Barnes slid back over from the power forward position to small forward.
The bigger lineup creates adjustments the Mavs have to make, especially since Carlisle really would rather have Barnes play power forward.
The other two pieces in that starting lineup has Wesley Matthews and rookie Yogi Ferrell in the backcourt. But Matthews missed the game against Atlanta and will also sit out the contest against the Grizzlies with a hip injury.
Thus, the Mavs are unable to see the true picture of what their big lineup entails.
"We were able to work on a few things today," Carlisle said. "It’s going to be a work in progress here for awhile, but this is the time to look at it, especially with Wes out.
"We’ve got to find out as much as we can about Nerlens as a player, and a player in our system, and I’m excited."
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
