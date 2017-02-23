Dallas Mavericks waive guard Deron Williams

The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Deron Williams, the team announced Thursday evening.
The 6-foot-3 Williams averaged 13.1 points, 6.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 29.3 minutes in 40 games (all starts) this season.
With J.J. Barea expected to return from injury soon and Yogi Ferrell and Devin Harris playing well, Williams had been the subject of trade rumors this week.
Earlier in the day, the Mavericks traded forward Justin Anderson, center Andrew Bogut and a conditional first-round draft pick for Philadelphia Sixers’ forward/center Nerlens Noel.
