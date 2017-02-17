Cuban wore (president number) 46 during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took another shot at president Donald Trump.
During the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in New Orleans on Friday night, Cuban wore jersey No. 46 while playing for the Western Conference. It’s a direct shot of the 2020 presidential race, and represents the number of the next president.
President Trump is the 45th president of the United States and has plans on running again in 2020. Also, president Trump and Cuban have had some not-so-friendly tweet exchanges on Twitter over the past year.
Last Sunday president Trump tweeted: "I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls. He’s not smart enough to run for president!"
Before the Mavs demolished the Orlando Magic, 112-80, last Saturday at American Airlines Center, a group of reporters asked Cuban a range of questions about what number he was going to wear in the All-Star Celebrity game. Here how the conversation went.
Reporter: Are you going to have a dollar sign for your number?
Cuban: No
Reporter: What number do you have?
Cuban: 26, I think.
Reporter: You should have gotten 46.
Cuban: What’s 46?
Reporter: Your president number, if you run (and win in 2020).
Cuban: Oh, that would have been good. For the re-order of 45, I should have gone 45.
Reporter: You still can get it, can’t you?
Cuban: I’ll ask. I like 45.
Well, Cuban didn’t get No. 45. But he did wind up with No. 46.
By the way, Cuban was 0-of-3 from the field, grabbed one rebound and was scoreless in 11 minutes Friday as his West squad lost to the East, 90-57.
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments