Cuban wore (president number) 46 during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

1:47 This is Topgolf Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:22 Bitcoin Believers

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:41 Trimble Tech sneaks by Denison

0:54 Burger bun is loaded -- with cheese -- at Dallas restaurant

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:30 Trump threatens to "destroy" career of Texas state senator who opposes sheriff on civil forfeiture

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her