The tweet from President Donald Trump gave Mark Cuban “a little giggle”

DALLAS – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had one of the surprises of his life when he got out of bed this past Sunday morning.
It was a tweet – compliments of President Donald Trump.
For a minute, Cuban didn’t know what to think. A bit shocked was his first thought.
"I woke up that morning and I looked at my phone and I saw the tweet and I said there must be peace and harmony throughout the entire world because the president of the United States has chosen to wake up and tweet to me," Cuban said. "And I thought, this is going to be a glorious day.
"Then I read the tweet and it gave me a little giggle."
President’s Trump tweet read: "I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls. He’s not smart enough to run for president."
Prior to Monday’s game against Boston, the Mavs had some fun with the tweet from president Trump. Center Andrew Bogut asked Cuban if he was smart enough to run for president of the United States.
Cuban’s response: "I don’t understand the question."
Asked if he thought it would be best if president Trump stop tweeting, Cuban said: "I don’t mind him tweeting, honestly. I’d be a lot more nervous if I didn’t know what he was thinking.’’
Before finishing his pre-game media session, Cuban took one last jab at the president.
"What I’m really curious about is during which crisis will he attempt to pass a law to put his face on the $100 bill,’’ Cuban said.
Asked if he’s certain that will happen, Cuban asked: "Is there any doubt? Because it’s all about the Donalds, right?"
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments