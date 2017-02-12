What happened to Cowboys’ QB Tony Romo didn’t happen to Deron Williams

Face it.
Many of you out there thought the Dallas Mavericks had turned the point guard reins over to Yogi Ferrell. Thought the rookie from Indianapolis had done enough in seven starts to unseat the veteran from The Colony.
And who could blame you?
As you followed the sports landscape in North Texas, you saw Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo injure his back in a preseason game in Seattle last summer. You saw rookie Dak Prescott step right in and replace Romo and — depending on who you talked to — perform exponentially better than Romo.
And as Romo got healthy and was champing at the bit to get back on the field, you saw he was denied another chance to prove his worth to the Cowboys. Except on that one drive in the season’s final game in Philadelphia when he led the Cowboys on a spirited TD drive in the only series he played during the regular season.
Prescott, who performed like a seasoned and poised veteran, led the Cowboys to a franchise-best-tying 13-3 record and the best worksheet in the NFC. Thus, the keys to the franchise were handed to the first-year player from Mississippi State and he drove the interest in the Cowboys to newer heights.
Yes, the exact same thing could have happened to Deron Williams. Go ahead and admit it.
You know you thought about it.
As they say, you’ve seen this movie before, and it didn’t end well for Deron Williams. He, in your mind, was destined to be Romo-ed, to have been looked at as old news now that a new and young sheriff is in town.
Because D-Will’s a better player and D-Will was, let’s not forget how well he was playing before he had the injury. He was playing at close to an All-Star caliber.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, on starting Deron Williams over Yogi Ferrell
Yogi, fresh off the NBA D-League floor mat, burst onto the scene and joined the Mavs on a 10-day contract which has since been upgraded to a two-year deal. Much like Prescott, the kid from Indy was brash, spectacular and had some pizzazz and sizzle about him.
For a team many fans wanted to tank the season away following a 4-17 start, Yogi surfaced in the nick of time and suddenly new life was pumped into the Mavs. Interest in the team returned, and American Airlines Center was again a cool place for the hip (and unhip) to be seen.
While Williams was away nursing a sprained great left toe, the Mavs produced a 5-2 record with Yogi in the starting lineup and running the point. A changing of the (point) guards was certainly inevitable.
Or so you thought.
You apparently don’t know Mavs coach Rick Carlisle. He’s one of the best coaches to come down the pike.
And while Carlisle certainly recognized the extra push and exceptional enthusiasm — and wins – he got from Yogi, he knew it was a no-brainer to put Williams right back in the starting lineup once he was healthy.
Why?
“Because D-Will’s a better player and D-Will was, let’s not forget how well he was playing before he had the injury,’’ Carlisle said. “He was playing at close to an All-Star caliber.
“He was scoring, he was passing it, and he was defending. We were getting out of our funk as a team and he had a lot to do with it.’’
How true.
This current run of the Mavs winning 11 of their last 16 games began when Williams’ body started healing from a left calf strain. Starting with a Jan. 23 win over Phoenix when he produced 23 points and 12 assists and was 9-of-15 from the field, Williams led the Mavs to a 5-2 record before his left great toe started acting up.
In those seven games, Williams averaged 12.7 points and nine assists, shot 50 percent from the field (36-of-72) and 42.9 percent from 3-point range (12-of-28). During that span he also had double-digit assists twice, nine assists on two occasions, eight assists two times, and seven assists in just 16 minutes when he injured his toe against the New York Knicks.
In essence, Williams was on an uptick when his left great toe gave out. No disrespect to Yogi, but 12-year veterans on an uptick hardly ever lose their job to an impressionable rookie.
At this point Yogi’s done a great job. The role he had (off the bench) is a perfect role for him.
Carlisle on Ferrell
And so, Williams was back in the starting lineup Saturday when the Mavs pummeled the Orlando Magic, 112-80. Playing only 16 minutes — all in the first half — Williams collected seven points, four assists and three steals.
Meanwhile, in his new role as Williams’ caddie, Yogi used his energizing bunny skills to scamper for 10 points and a game-high seven assists. And going forward, Yogi will be just as important to the Mavs’ quest to reach the playoffs for the 16th time in the last 17 years as Williams.
The Cowboys should be commended for examining their analytics and discovering that they needed to stick with Prescott as their starting quarterback.
Over in Dallas County, Carlisle knows it’s not time to turn the point-guard reins over to Yogi. Some day it will be, but that day hasn’t arrived.
“At this point Yogi’s done a great job,’’ Carlisle said. “The role he had (coming off the bench Saturday) is a perfect role for him.
“And look, he’s proven that he can fill in as a starter.’’
But. . .
“But Deron Williams is a two-time Olympic champion, and he’s one helluva player. He’s one of our better players.’’
Enough said.
