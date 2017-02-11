With 29 games remaining, the Mavs and are busy watching the NBA standings

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks have 29 games left this season. But they’re already making their daily trek to check out the NBA standings.
That’s because the Mavs are mired in a heated race with the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot.
The Nuggets (24-29) are currently in eighth place out West followed by the Blazers (23-31), Kings (22-32), Mavs (21-32), Pelicans (21-33) and Timberwolves (20-34). In other words, only four-and-a-half games separate the eighth-place Nuggets and the Timberwolves, who are in 13th place.
Thus, with the All-Star break coming late next week, teams are busy watching the standings while jockeying to put themselves in a terrific position before they tackle the home stretch of the season.
"There’s an awareness of what’s going on,’’ coach Rick Carlisle said after this morning’s shootaround. "Boston had a big win in Portland (on Thursday) night, so with five days until the (All-Star) break I think everybody’s keyed in to what’s going on with the standings.
"It’s tight, really, in both conferences. But the bottom line is we can only control our situation, and so we’ve got to focus on that.’’
The Mavs are coming off a 112-105 overtime win over Utah this past Thursday. In that game, Dallas trailed 74-53 midway through the third quarter before they kicked into high gear and chased down the Jazz.
Tonight at 8 at American Airlines Center, the Mavs hope to pick up where they left off against the Jazz when they host the Orlando Magic (20-35).
Meanwhile, point guard Deron Williams (sprained left great toe) went through some of today’s shootaround, and Carlisle said he’s mostly likely a game time decision for tonight’s contest.
Forward Harrison Barnes knows the Mavs would have been in a much better position in the standings had they been able to win back-to-back games earlier this week against the Nuggets (110-87) and Blazers (114-113).
"You watch a little bit (of the standings), but I think for us it’s mostly just focusing on here and now,’’ Barnes said. "I thought we put ourselves in good position before the Portland/Denver back-to-back.
"We put ourselves right there, and then maybe took our eye off the prize and lost those two. Each one of those is kind of like losing two almost, because where they were in the standings, so for us it’s mostly just focusing on who we are every single game.’’
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments