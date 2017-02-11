With 29 games remaining, the Mavs and are busy watching the NBA standings

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind Pause

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

6:40 Zuzu Verk’s life celebrated in slideshow at memorial service

2:25 Hot Date Night

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

4:29 North Texas police help woman with surprise pregnancy announcement

3:32 Konni Burton and Chris Turner talk about funding Texas education

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue