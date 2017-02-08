Ex-Spurs, Mavs, Wizards center DeJuan Blair wants a return trip to the NBA

FRISCO – For seven years, DeJuan Blair had a taste of the good life.
Now that taste is gone. And Blair wants it back.
Blair played in the NBA from 2009 through last season. He played with the San Antonio Spurs from 2009-’13, with the Dallas Mavericks during the ’13-’14 season, and he spent the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards.
But nowadays, Blair is a member of the Texas Legends in the National Basketball Association Development League. That’s where he’s trying to get his groove back in hopes of gaining another shot in the NBA.
"That’s my main goal,’’ Blair said, referring to a return to the NBA. "That’s what the development league is for.
"I’m just trying to enjoy this experience. I’m still writing my story, so everything will work out as long as I keep doing what I’ve got to do.’’
At 6-8 and 270 pounds, Blair is an oddity in that he played the center position at that height in the NBA. But with the Legends, they’re employing him as a power forward, and he said that has come with some challenges.
"He’s very good in spurts,’’ Legends coach Bob MacKinnon said. "He’s got to get in shape and right now he’s not in game shape.
"You see flashes of it, but it’ll be much more consistent once he gets into shape.’’
Blair, who is only 27 years old, claims that getting in shape is not the issue with him right now. In five games with the Legends he’s averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds and shooting 50 percent from the field while playing only 16.8 minutes per contest.
"It’s just learning the (power forward) position,’’ Blair said. "I haven’t ever played the (power forward position), so coach wants me to play the (power forward position), so I’m just learning that.
"Obviously I’ve got to probably shed a couple of pounds, but that’s just what I’m going to do. I’m not going to let that be the downfall of what’s going on.’’
In 424 NBA games, Blair averaged 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per outing. He also shot 52.4 percent from the field and started 179 games.
But when the NBA candles blew out on Blair, he went overseas and signed a contract on Sept. 7 to play for Jiangsu Monkey King of the Chinese Basketball League. However, after averaging 24.1 points and 13.6 rebounds in 10 games for Jiangsu, Blair was released in November.
"It was pretty good,’’ Blair said of his time in China. "A different experience, but all in all it was fun.’’
Following his experience in China, Blair signed with the Legends on Jan. 17, where his quest for a do-over in the NBA continues.
In the meantime, Blair said: "I’m just trying to get playing time. I know I’ve got to get a little quicker, but I’m just working on it every day.
"I know I can score, I know I can do everything. It’s all about just getting on the court. That’s all I’m worried about right now.’’
MacKinnon said if a D-League player isn’t in shape, that player’s problems are multiplied.
"Our league is very fast,’’ MacKinnon said. "It’s actually in some ways faster than the NBA.
"So you really get exposed when you’re not in great shape in our league. It’s a hard game.’’
A second-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh by the Spurs in 2009, Blair has always been a bump and grind type of player. He just hopes he’ll one day get another chance to perform his specialty on the NBA level.
"I miss (the NBA) a little bit,’’ Blair said. "Once you get down here (in the D-League) and go over to China and things like that, you start to appreciate (the NBA).
"It’s all a learning experience. It’s all what I’ve got to do.’’
