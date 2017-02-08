Cuban was surprised President Barack Obama didn’t know about Shark Tank

DALLAS – Mark Cuban was winding up his interview session with the media prior to Tuesday’s game against Portland when the Dallas Mavericks’ owner had one last story to tell.
Cuban was comparing the presidency of former President Barack Obama to current President Donald Trump. And in Cuban’s eyes, there’s flatly no comparison, especially in their television viewership.
"I was critical of Obama early on, if you go back and read some of my blogs about entrepreneurship,’’ Cuban said. "So I finally got a chance to meet him because somebody set it up.
"This is after we won the (2011 NBA) championship, so he knew who I was, I’d been there and everything. And we’re talking about different stuff and basketball, and he’s like, ‘What’s this show you’re on? I’ve never heard of it.’ ‘’
The name of Cuban’s show is Shark Tank, a very popular show televised nationally on ABC. Cuban said president Obama was oblivious to its mere existence.
"Point being, this was 2012 and we’re a hit show that had been on for years,’’ Cuban said. "And (President Obama) had no idea.’’
President Trump has been known to use his Twitter account to be critical of certain TV shows, particularly Saturday Night Live and Celebrity Apprentice. Cuban said: "Just saying.’’
As far as his meeting with Obama went, Cuban said: "He knew me, we talked about basketball and how the team’s doing.
"I talked to him about just work habits. He’s like, ‘I don’t get up early because I’m typically reading the minute we finish dinner till 1 or 2 in the morning. I’m reading just to learn and keep up with everything.’ ‘’
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments