Yogi Ferrell named to D-League All-Star team, but he has NBA job now

1:25 Ted Cruz on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch Pause

1:01 Senator Ted Cruz remarks on the future of the E.P.A.

0:52 Remains found in shallow grave identified as missing college student Zuzu Verk

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

5:21 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio

1:25 Senator Ted Cruz gives his opinions on import/export border taxes

0:47 Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man

1:40 Neighbors 911 call in Jacqueline Craig/viral video case

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth