Yogi Ferrell named to D-League All-Star team, but he has NBA job now

Yogi Ferrell was named to the All-Star game. But not that All-Star game.
Ferrell, who signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 28, was scheduled to play for the East in the National Basketball Association Development League All-Star classic. The game will be played Feb. 18 in New Orleans – one day before the regular NBA All-Star game is played.
However, Ferrell will not play in the D-League All-Star game because he’s on an NBA roster.
In 18 games for the D-League’s Long Island Nets this season, Ferrell averaged 18.7 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.7 minutes per contest. The 6-foot point guard also shot 42.2 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from 3-point territory and 90.3 percent from the charity stripe.
While making the D-League All-Star game is an honor, his biggest claim to fame has come in the NBA, where he has been a positive force for the Mavericks. Since Ferrell joined the Mavericks, they have posted a 4-0 record and he has averaged 17.8 points, three rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals while starting all four games.
The performance by Ferrell made him a finalist for the NBA Western Conference player of the week award, which was won by Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
Already set to sign a two-year, $1.5 million contract with the Mavericks on Tuesday, Ferrell scored a career-high 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting in the team’s 108-104 win at Portland Friday. In that game, he made a Mavericks franchise rookie-tying record nine 3-pointers in 11 attempts.
Also slated to play in the D-League All-Star game is point guard Pierre Jackson of the Texas Legends. Jackson will be playing for the West squad.
Ironically, Jackson was playing for the Mavericks, but strained his left hamstring during a Jan. 26 loss at Oklahoma City. The Mavericks subsequently waived Jackson and replaced him on their roster with Ferrell.
