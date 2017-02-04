After upsetting the Oklahoma City Blue, the Texas Legends host Sioux Falls

FRISCO – The Texas Legends had been floundering and were looking for a spark of some kind.
So, what better way to climb out of a deep funk than to play a first-place team that’s on a roll?
That’s exactly what the Legends faced Friday night during their National Basketball Association Development League game at Dr Pepper Arena. But instead of fading into the sunset against one of the league’s best teams, the Legends used a 36-15 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter en route to upsetting the Oklahoma City Blue, 128-101, before a crowd of 7,117.
The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Legends, who improved to 13-15 on the season. It also snapped Oklahoma City’s six-game winning streak as the Blue dropped to 21-10.
"It’s terrific,’’ Legends coach Bob MacKinnon said. "This is the first-place team in our division and they had just won six in a row.’’
Ben Gordon and Andre Dawkins led the Legends with 25 points apiece, A. J. Hammons scored 18 and blocked two shots, and C. J. Williams and Jameel Warney each tossed in 13 points. Also for the Legends, Manny Harris barely missed out of the team’s first triple-double of the season as he collected 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
The win helped soften a devastating blow the Legends suffered Wednesday night when they blew a 22-point lead at home and lost to the Los Angeles D-Fenders in the waning seconds, 116-114.
The Legends will be back in action tonight at 7:30 when they host the Sioux Falls Skyforce on the second leg of a back-to-back. The five-game home stand concludes Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Meanwhile, MacKinnon was ecstatic that the Legends, which led 36-24 after the first quarter, were able to defeat a quality squad like the Blue.
MacKinnon said: "To beat a very good team who is very well-coached, hopefully it’ll get us moving now.’’
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments