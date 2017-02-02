Mavs guard Wesley Matthews to participate in 3-Point Contest

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Wesley Matthews is one of eight players who will participate in the 3-Point Contest on Feb. 18 in New Orleans during All-Star Weekend.
The other participants are Golden State’s Klay Thompson, Houston’s Eric Gordon, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, Portland’s CJ McCollum, and Nick Young of the Los Angeles Lakers. Thompson is the defending champion of the 3-Point Contest.
Matthews is the only player who has made at least 125 shots from beyond the 3-point arc in seven consecutive seasons (2010-17). He also is 10th in 3-pointers made this season with 129.
During preseason, regular season and playoff games, Matthews pretends like he’s shooting a bow and arrow at an imaginary apple in the direction of the Mavs’ bench whenever he makes a 3-pointer. However, since he has to shoot 25 balls in the 3-Point Contest – five balls on five different racks – in only one minute, obviously that routine will need to be altered in New Orleans.
“I don’t think he’s going to have enough time to pull it and shoot it in the 3-point shooting contest,” owner Mark Cuban said. “If he can do that and get all his shots off, he’s a hero.”
Matthews is the only Mavs’ representative participating in any of the events during the Feb. 17-19 All-Star Weekend.
