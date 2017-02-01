Seth Curry hits reset button as the Mavs ran by the Sixers, 113-95

0:44 Patriots OL coach Dante Scarnecchia on the development of Marcus Cannon Pause

1:05 Troy Aikman: Jimmy Johnson "damn sure" should be in Ring of Honor

12:47 Titletown, TX, epilogue: Always a Bearcat

0:41 Patriots RT Marcus Cannon on what TCU meant to his career

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store

2:57 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

2:11 Mansfield ISD signing day