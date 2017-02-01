Cuban thought Donald Trump -- before he became president -- would be his verbal sparring partner

DALLAS – Back when Phil Jackson was coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, he and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban used to have some very friendly verbal sparring matches.
Cuban even referred to Jackson as his "bucket boy.’’ But since Jackson retired from coaching in 2011, Cuban hasn’t been able to hook up with another person to exchange any friendly hand-to-hand verbal combat.
However, before Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, he said he almost had a very viable candidate.
"I tried to, but he got elected president,’’ Cuban said, referring to president Donald Trump. "You can say after Phil Jackson, Cuban was looking for another verbal sparring partner.
"He tried, but then the dude got elected president.’’
Cuban has used his Twitter account to make comments about the president.
