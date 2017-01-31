Cavs rumored to be pursuing Mavs point guard Deron Williams

DALLAS – NBA trade talks have been underway for some time, and now Dallas Mavericks point guard Deron Williams is rumored to be headed to the world champion Cleveland Cavaliers in a possible trade for Iman Shumpert.
At least that’s the word on the streets.
The only problem: The Mavs claim they’re not interesting in trading Williams, who also isn’t interested in a buyout.
Yes, the Mavs like Shumpert, who, counting this season, is owed $31 million over the next two seasons and has a player option for the 2018-’19 campaign. And yes, the Cavs do need a veteran to backup All-Star point gyard Kyrie Irving.
The Mavs do have a glut in the backcourt where Yogi Ferrell is a true point guard, and Seth Curry, Devin Harris, J. J. Barea and Williams all have playmaking skills. If the Mavs believe a backcourt of Ferrell and Curry is their future, they conceivably could be considering a package to trade Williams.
But if the Mavs are serious about wanting to qualify for the playoffs this season, they may think their best chance is to keep the veteran Williams. Under that line of thinking, they also can find quality playing time for Curry and Ferrell.
The NBA trading deadline isn’t until Feb. 23. So the Mavs have plenty of time before they have to truly show their hand on whether Williams stays or goes.
