Mavs almost apologetic for releasing point guard Pierre Jackson

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward Pause

2:23 FWPD chief: ‘I can’t say I made the best initial decision’ after viral arrest video

3:36 Charges dropped against Jacqueline Craig and daughter in viral video; neighbor to be charged with assault

4:51 Fort Worth mayor to mother arrested in viral video: I was appalled by officer's behavior

0:18 Protesters gather at DFW Airport

1:20 TCU baseball is back in season

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

0:27 Man killed, woman injured when car hits truck trailer on Central Expressway

3:15 American Airlines celebrates Halloween