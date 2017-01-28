Mavs waive Pierre Jackson, sign Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks have made it official.
Early Saturday morning, the Mavs waived point guard Pierre Jackson and subsequently signed point guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract.
Jackson was in the middle of a second 10-day contract with the Mavs when he was released. It is an unfortunate situation for the Baylor product, who strained his left hamstring during Thursday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Meanwhile, Ferrell averaged 5.4 points and 1.7 assists in 10 games this season for the Brooklyn Nets. He also averaged 18.7 points and 5.8 assists this season -- and shot 39.8 percent from 3-point land -- for the D-League’s Long Island Nets.
