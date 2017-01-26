Mark Cuban describes the Dow Jones reaching 20,000 as just “a number’’

DALLAS – When the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached the 20,000 mark for the first time ever on Wednesday, one person who watched with keen interest was Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
A major player in the stock market, Cuban, though wasn’t overly excited about the milestone.
"It’s a number,’’ Cuban said. "Stocks go up, stocks go down.’’
Asked if he earned about $10 million because the Dow Jones reached 20,000, Cuban said: "Almost. I own a (boat) load of Amazon, so that was good.’’
While experts say smashing of the 20,000 barrier is a psychology number, it’s also a sign that business is good. In addition, the Dow is up over 1,700 points since the Nov. 8 presidential election.
So how high will the Dow grow?
"As the Dow gets larger, it takes a smaller percentage move to get to the next milestone,’’ Cuban said. "So it’s going to be more and more of it coming faster and faster.
"It’ll correct, and at some point it’ll go back up. It’s just what happens in between.’’
