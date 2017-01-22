Mavs honor ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez during Sunday’s game against the Lakers

DALLAS – Late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, a very special guest received a very special jersey.
Former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan "Pudge’ Rodriguez was presented at midcourt with a Mavs’ jersey with his name on the back during a timeout. The American Airlines Center sellout crowd of 19,484 gave the 14-time All-Star a thunderous standing ovation.
Rodriguez played for the Rangers from 1991-2002 and is generally regarded as baseball’s best catcher besides Johnny Bench. And this past Wednesday, Rodriguez was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
