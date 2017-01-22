Full Court Press

Mark Cuban knows who set off the fire alarm in the Steelers’ team hotel

By Dwain Price

dprice@star-telegram.com

DALLAS -- A New England Patroits fan set off the fire alarm at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ team hotel in Boston around 3 a.m. Sunday.

It turned out to be a false alarm., but it did wake up everyone in the hotel.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who grew up in Pittsburgh and is a devout fan of the Steelers, believes he knows who the culprit was.

"The shocking part is they didn’t catch (Patroits coach Bill) Belichick,’’ Cuban said prior to Sunday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Mavs game at American Airlines Center. "Coach doesn’t move as fast as he used to.

"But I guess that’s why he wears a hoodie.’’

Actually, according to Mass.com, the police arrested East Boston’s Dennis Harrison, and identified him as the person who ultimately pulled the fire alarm.

The Steelers and Patriots will set to play the AFC Championship game Sunday at 6:40 p.m. EST.

Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice

