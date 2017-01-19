Westbrook should have been an All-Star starter for the Western Conference

DALLAS – I’m not sure how Russell Westbrook wasn’t voted in as one of the two backcourt starters for the Western Conference in next month’s All-Star game.
But whoever didn’t vote for him as a starter should have their voting privileges revoked.
Westbrook is in the midst of one of the greatest seasons in NBA history. The Oklahoma City point guard leads the league in scoring (30.6), is second in assists (10.4) and 11th in rebounding (10.6).
Westbrook also leads the league in triple-doubles with 21 and is second in double-doubles with 34.
Those are some pretty gaudy numbers, some Most Valuable Player-type numbers, and certainly numbers worthy of starting in a meaningless All-Star game. So why was Westbrook not voted as an All-Star starter?
The voters spoke on Thursday, and they decided Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Houston’s James Harden should start in the backcourt for the West. While both of those players are enjoying a solid season, leaving a player out of the starting lineup who is on pace to become the only player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season besides Oscar Robertson in the 1961-’62 season is incredulous.
Yes, Curry has been the league’s MVP the past two seasons. And Harden is averaging 28.9 points, and has 13 triple-doubles, and also leads the NBA in assists (11.6) and double-doubles (36).
But based on his incredible numbers, Westbrook should have been a lock to be a starter in an All-Star game he’s been the MVP in the past two years.
I just thought with a new voting system this season -- with the players and media joining the fans in the voting process -- that things would be different. That the players who belonged in the starting lineup would rightfully get voted into the starting lineup.
Boy was I wrong.
