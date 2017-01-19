Full Court Press

January 19, 2017

Mavericks introduce $5 scatch ticket

By David Humphrey

Anyone need $100,000 or want to go to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game?

The Texas Lottery has partnered with the Dallas Mavericks on a new $5 scratch ticket that offers more than $10.1 million in total prizes, three top prizes of $100,000 and a chance to win a trip for two to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

The scratch ticket is available at licensed Texas Lottery® retail locations.

Even if you lose, you can win.

Confused?

Players that do not win instantly can enter non-winning tickets into one of four promotional second-chance drawings. One lucky winner per drawing will win a trip for two to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

The trip for two to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game includes:

▪  Round-trip coach airfare for two in the continental United States to Los Angeles, California

▪  One standard hotel room for three nights

▪  $1,000 spending money

▪  Ground transportation to and from the destination airport and hotel

▪  Two tickets to the NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2018 and the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

▪  One merchandise prize pack

In addition, there will be 242 Dallas Mavericks merchandise prize packs, each valued at $595, given away per drawing. These packages include items such as framed memorabilia, neon desk lamp, tumbler, insulated cooler backpack and more.

