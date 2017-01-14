Mavs center Andrew Bogut out for the forseeable future with strained hamstring

DALLAS – Center Andrew Bogut will miss the Dallas Mavericks’ home game on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a strained right hamstring.
And that’s not the worst of it.
"He’s probably out for the foreseeable near future,’’ coach Rick Carlisle said following Saturday’s practice. "We don’t consider this serious.
"But we want to make sure that he’s not only feeling good, but he’s got his legs under him a little bit before we put him back out there.’’
The Mavs have not set a timetable for Bogut’s return.
"I hope it’s not too long,’’ Carlisle said. "But we don’t want to mess around with this.’’
Bogut missed 11 games from Dec. 7-26, and then returned and played two games. After that he missed the Dec. 30 contest at the Golden State Warriors and played four more games before sitting out this past Thursday’s game in Mexico City against the Phoenix Suns.
Carlisle saw forward Dirk Nowitzki and guard J. J. Barea periodically not play earlier this year because of injuries, and he doesn’t want that back-and-forth exchange occurring with Bogut.
"The second time with Barea we took extra time to make sure that he was really ready to go,’’ Carlisle said. "We did the same with Dirk.
"We just want to make sure Andrew is completely healthy and feeling good before putting him back in NBA games.’’
