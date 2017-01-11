Anderson fined $25,000 by the NBA for striking Kris Dunn in the head

DALLAS – Justin Anderson’s bank account took a hit Wednesday because the NBA fined the second-year swingman $25,000 for striking Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kris Dunn in the head when the two teams played Monday night in Minneapolis, MN.
Anderson was charged with a Flagrant Foul 1 on the play. But upon review, the NBA upgraded that to a Flagrant Foul 2.
Dunn was flying in possibly for a fast break layup with 10:45 left before halftime when Anderson darted up the court and tried to make a play. Unfortunately, Anderson accidently whacked Dunn in the head during a game the Timberwolves eventually won, 101-92.
The Mavs and Anderson will be back in action Thursday at 9 p.m. in Mexico City when Dallas squares off against the Phoenix Suns.
