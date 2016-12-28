Salah Mejri turns to Twitter to give his side of confrontation

Dallas Mavericks’ second-year center Salah Mejri used his Twitter account to defend himself and fire off a series of tweets which has him denying that he made any derogatory comments about the family of Houston forward Trevor Ariza during Tuesday’s game against the Rockets at American Airlines Center.
“There is always two sides to every story,’’ Mejri said in his first tweet. “I would never insult an opponent’s family regardless of how much a player insulted me repeatedly.’’
In Mejri’s second tweet he wrote: “Last night was a physical, intense game. We are professional athletes and role models to young basketball players. I’m committed to mutual respect.’’
And in his final tweet on this matter, Mejri tweeted: “I am committed to have mutual respect to every player on the court. Let’s play BASKETBALL. Happy holidays everyone!!”
Multiple reports alleged that Mejri made derogatory comments about Ariza’s family members and led to the two technical fouls and automatic ejection Ariza received in the second half of the Rockets’ 123-107 victory over the Mavericks. Ariza and some of his teammates even waited outside the Mavericks’ locker room after the game as he wanted to confront Mejri about the situation.
But with Dallas police and other security closely nearby, Ariza eventually went to the Rockets’ team bus without an incident occurring.
