Mavs sign Baylor-ex Pierre Jackson, waive Jonathan Gibson

As expected, the Dallas Mavericks signed point guard Pierre Jackson to a two-year partially guaranteed contract today.
To make room on their 15-man roster for Jackson, the Mavs waived guard Jonathan Gibson, who averaged 6.2 points and 1.5 assists while playing 13.6 minutes per contest in 17 games.
In 10 games with the D-League’s Texas Legends this season, Jackson averaged 29.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and six assists in 35.7 minutes per contest. The Baylor product also drew rave reviews from Legends coach Bob MacKinnon.
“In the short time he was with us he showed he’s an NBA-caliber point guard," MacKinnon said. “He does it efficiently, and he also does a great job of running an offense so that other people get opportunities.
“He’s shown that he’s got good attention to detail on defense as well."
MacKinnon believes Jackson will be a perfect fit for the Mavs and the motion offense implemented by coach Rick Carlisle.
“I think he’ll do whatever coach Carlisle asks him," MacKinnon said. “Hopefully he can be a spark for them when they need it and be a compliment to what they have going on right now, because obviously they’re getting better and better.
“So hopefully he can come in and help them with that both in practice and whenever he gets an opportunity in the games."
Jackson, 25, played for coach Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears from 2011-13. He made a big splash immediately when he was selected to the Big 12 all-rookie team in 2012, and he also was the NIT Most Outstanding Player when the Bears captured the 2013 NIT championship.
Jackson was chosen on the second round (42nd overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and his draft rights were subsequently traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 5-11, 176-pounder has never played in an NBA game, but he was chosen to the 2014 D-League All-Star game.
Earlier this season against Westchester, Jackson finished with 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. He also displayed his unlimited range as he shot 43.8 percent from 3-point territory this season.
“He’s actually been very consistent both in practice and in the games and in his work ethics," MacKinnon said. “I think he’s done a terrific job of showing, again, that’s capable of running an NBA team.
“He takes good shots and he’s a very good shooter, especially when he’s in rhythm he can really shoot the ball and he can shoot the mid-range jumper as well, and he’s very smart. He knows how to get his own shot and how to get other people shots."
