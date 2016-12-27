Mavs to sign Texas Legends guard Pierre Jackson, waive Gibson

DALLAS – Intrigued by his ability to score the ball, the Dallas Mavericks will sign Texas Legends guard Pierre Jackson to a two-year partially guaranteed contract today, according to a source.
The Vertical first reported the story.
To clear room for Jackson on their 15-man roster, the Mavs will waive guard Jonathan Gibson.
A Baylor product, Jackson averaged 29.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and six rebounds in 10 games with the Legends this season. The 25-year old also shot 43.8 percent from 3-point range.
Jackson, who had 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a game this season, averaged 35.7 minutes per contest.
