December 27, 2016 11:33 AM

Mavs to sign Texas Legends guard Pierre Jackson, waive Gibson

By Dwain Price

dprice@star-telegram.com

DALLAS – Intrigued by his ability to score the ball, the Dallas Mavericks will sign Texas Legends guard Pierre Jackson to a two-year partially guaranteed contract today, according to a source.

To clear room for Jackson on their 15-man roster, the Mavs will waive guard Jonathan Gibson.

A Baylor product, Jackson averaged 29.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and six rebounds in 10 games with the Legends this season. The 25-year old also shot 43.8 percent from 3-point range.

Jackson, who had 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a game this season, averaged 35.7 minutes per contest.

Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice

