Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shows his admiration for Mavs owner Mark Cuban

FRISCO – As the Dallas Mavericks continue to struggle through their worst season in over two decades, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he didn’t have any advice for owner Mark Cuban.
But Jones did offer his admiration for Cuban, who has guided the Mavs to the playoffs in 15 of the last 16 years.
"He is absolutely one of the guys I admire as much as anybody,’’ Jones said at Ford Center. "I’ve admired him since he’s been involved every step of the way.
"We do talk and I appreciate it.’’
Jones commended Cuban on having the wherewithal to bring the NBA All-Star game to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on Feb. 14, 2010. That contest drew a crowd of 108,713, which is the largest crowd ever to attend a basketball game.
"He’s got some advice, but I’ll always be appreciative of his physical work and effort he did selling for us to get the All-Star game out at AT&T,’’ Jones said. "That was all Mark that really helped push that thing over with the NBA, and I’m forever indebted to him for us to have had that event out there.’’
