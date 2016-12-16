DFW Sunday fans doubleheader: Mavericks at 3, Cowboys at 7:30

When the Dallas Mavericks moved the start of their Sunday game against Sacramento from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m., it created a pro sports home doubleheader of sorts.
The Mavericks host the Sacramento Kings at 3 p.m. at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Doors open at 1 p.m. There’s a Devin Harris Bobblehead for the first 5,000 fans.
The playoff-bound Cowboys host Tampa Bay at 7:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Pro sports home doubleheaders aren't new in the Metroplex.
Far from it.
Several times in the past the Texas Rangers and Cowboys have played back to back on the same day and even shared their parking lots. There have also been some Stars and Mavericks games back to back in the AAC, which required a fascinating arena overhaul, usually from ice to hardwood.
The timing on Sunday’s game is good for another reason.
Weather.
The high on Sunday is expected to be 32 degrees with a low in the teens.
That won't be a problem inside the AAC or AT&T Stadium.
So for fans looking for something to do (after church), there are options.
Baby, it's going to be cold outside!
But fans have two reasons on Sunday to come in out of the cold.
