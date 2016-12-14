Mavs got hammered on the boards during 95-85 loss to the Pistons

1:32 Envision Hemphill revitalisation project tour Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

1:06 Dallas police tribute car to race in NASCAR AAA Texas 500 Sunday

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

4:06 Ethan Couch in court for first time as an adult