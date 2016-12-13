Lakewest patients were emotional during holiday visit by the Mavs

DALLAS – Throughout his 19-year career, forward Dirk Nowitzki has always looked forward to and truly enjoyed attending these holiday gatherings and showing some love to the less fortunate.
Tuesday was another one of those glorious days for Nowitzki, who, along with his Dallas Mavericks teammates, visited Lakewest Rehabilitation & Skilled Care in West Dallas. The Mavs’ visit was part of the NBA Cares Season of Giving.
"It’s always fun around the holidays,’’ Nowitzki said, referring to Tuesday’s awe-inspiring visit. "We’ve had some amazing appearances over my (19) years now, seeing kids and seeing the elderly people.
"It’s been fun spreading joy, and obviously although a lot of people are not as fortunate as we are now, just showing our love and appreciation for them around the holiday are simply the best times.’’
One patient, 56 year old Pamela Lewis, was so ecstatic to see Nowitzki that she screamed nearly to the top of their lungs.
"Dirk, I’m your fan, I’m your fan,’’ shouted Lewis.
Nowitzki went over and gave Lewis a hug. When Lewis asked for another hug, Nowitzki gleefully gave her another hug.
A cancer survivor who has been at Lakewest for 18 months, Lewis anticipates she’ll be able to go home sometimes in February. In the meantime, she was very emotional when discussing what it meant to her and the other patients to have the Mavs show up and graciously meet and greet them on Tuesday.
"I’ve been a Dirk fan ever since I’ve known he can win with the Mavericks,’’ Lewis said. "It’s been quite a long time.’’
When asked about meeting Nowitzki for the first time on Tuesday, Lewis was overcome with emotions.
"It was overwhelming,’’ Lewis said. "To actually be in a setting like this, and for someone that’s in a profession to take time out of their day and come here and show us love, it’s very overwhelming to me.’’
Celisse Rideaux, the administrator for Lakewest, was also taken aback that the entire Mavs’ squad took time out of their busy schedule to make Tuesday a very special day for her patients.
"I’ve already observed three residents crying and saying this is the best Christmas they’ve ever had, and I kind of got a little choked up myself,’’ Rideaux said. "But this means a lot.
"A lot of the residents that we have here, they don’t have family that visit them on a regular basis. So for the Dallas Mavericks to come out, it means a lot to them.’’
Forward Harrison Barnes was very touched by the warmth and compassion he felt from the patients.
"We heard a stat coming here where they said most of the patients don’t get visitors at all,’’ a solemn Barnes said. "So to be able to not only see these patients, but know a lot of these people are Mavs fans who have watched the Mavs for a number of years, so it’s great to give back.’’
As for as digesting the fact that a lot of the more than 100 patients at Lakewest rarely see family members or friends, Barnes said: "The circle of life is roaming. And to be at that point where you just want to take care of us, you always hope that the love that you treat people with now, that hopefully it’ll be returned to us when we get older.’’
Devin Harris and Barnes heard stories from 99-year old Lee Fisher, and many other patients also were rejoiced in sharing stories about how their life has unfolded and how the Mavs turned Tuesday into a remarkable and unforgettable day for those at Lakewest.
"Obviously it’s the giving time of year with Christmas, and there are a lot of elderly people here who don’t get a lot of visits from family or friends for whatever reasons,’’ center Andrew Bogut said. "So I think just coming and having something different for them in their day-to-day routines – it can probably gets pretty monotonous at times to try and help cheer them up.
"So to give them some gifts and just try to bring them some positivity, because obviously this is kind of sad when people get put in these types of environments and nobody visits them. They’re part of the forgotten generation.’’
Maybe, but the Mavs sure didn’t forget to spread some good tidings throughout the Lakewest rehabilitation facility. Guard Deron Williams was even playing dominoes with a patient.
"It’s always fun to get out and meet some new people,’’ guard Seth Curry said. "A lot of people say it means a lot to them and it puts a smile on their face to see us out here and visit them.
"Obviously I have a family and all these people who I can spend some time with. But it kind of puts a new perspective for me just to see people in this situation, and little things like coming over and saying ‘hey’ to them means a lot.’’
On the flip side, the Mavs also was able to learn plenty from Tuesday’s visit. It humbles them and also subtly reminds them of how fortunate they are to be able to live the lavish financially-free lifestyle that they live.
"My favorites are always the hospital visits, which are tough, but also uplifting for the kids,’’ Nowitzki said. "But we’ve done a lot of great things in the community.
"Obviously they’ve been supporting us for such a long, long time. We do a lot of great things for the community with the Mavericks Foundation, so it’s been a pleasure to do these things.’’
Rideaux said this is the first time a professional sports team has ever visited Lakewest. And it all came together because of The Senior Source, which is a United Way partner agency whose mission is to enhance the overall quality of life and to empower all of the elderly in the greater Dallas area.
"This came together with the help of The Senior Source contacting us and reaching out to myself and then the Dallas Mavericks,’’ Rideaux said. "We planned and then it came to fruition, and now we’re here.’’
A graduate of DeSoto High School, Rideaux would like to see more area professional teams stopping by Lakewest and sharing some positive words of encouragement with her patients.
"I grew up in Dallas, so I’m a diehard Cowboys, Stars, Rangers, Mavericks fan,’’ Rideaux said. "So I would love for them to come out.
"I just really appreciate the Mavericks taking time out to come visit the residents, and also I want to thank The Senior Source for helping to put together this event.’’
